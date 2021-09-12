Adventus Mining (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Price Target Cut to C$1.65

Adventus Mining (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) had its price target cut by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$1.70 to C$1.65 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on Adventus Mining from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get Adventus Mining alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ADVZF opened at $0.75 on Friday. Adventus Mining has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.82.

Adventus Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The firm explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and lead deposits. Its principal property is the Curipamba project located in Ecuador. The company was founded on October 24, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Adventus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adventus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.