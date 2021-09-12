Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Issues Earnings Results

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ADXS opened at $0.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.54. Advaxis has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $1.57.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Advaxis stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) by 127.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,075 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of Advaxis worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Advaxis, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies. It manages platform technology that utilizes live attenuated Listeria monocytogenes bioengineered to secrete antigen or adjuvant fusion proteins. The firm has four franchises in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development, namely: HPV-associated cancers, prostate cancer, neoantigen therapy and hotspot mutation therapy.

