AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Hits New 12-Month High at $38.28

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.28 and last traded at $38.12, with a volume of 794 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.57 and its 200-day moving average is $30.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. AdvanSix had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $437.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in AdvanSix by 3,961.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in AdvanSix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in AdvanSix by 829.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AdvanSix in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in AdvanSix by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

About AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX)

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

