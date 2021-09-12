Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,063 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth $141,000. F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 24,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 27.2% in the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% in the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $4,457,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,264,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,511,634.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total transaction of $218,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,285,106.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 385,208 shares of company stock worth $38,359,887 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $105.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $127.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.24. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $122.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMD. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.48.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

