Adolfo Henriques Buys 925 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Stock

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Director Adolfo Henriques bought 925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $112.13 per share, for a total transaction of $103,720.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,343. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE HEI opened at $124.42 on Friday. HEICO Co. has a twelve month low of $99.55 and a twelve month high of $148.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 61.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.74.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $471.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.48 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 15.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEI. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in HEICO by 505.6% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 10,587 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in HEICO by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of HEICO by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of HEICO by 193.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after buying an additional 22,499 shares in the last quarter. 25.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded HEICO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist upped their price target on HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

