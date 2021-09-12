Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adicet Bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. Adicet Bio Inc., formerly known as RESTORBIO INC, is based in Calif. “

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. BTIG Research began coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.42.

Shares of Adicet Bio stock opened at $7.61 on Friday. Adicet Bio has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The firm has a market cap of $242.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.31.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.18. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adicet Bio will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Chen Schor sold 16,466 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $173,386.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Aya Jakobovits sold 3,847 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $42,932.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adicet Bio (ACET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.