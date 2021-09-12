Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 261 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lessened its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.4% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 13,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.6% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 67.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,033,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,291,000 after buying an additional 415,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 6.6% in the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 6,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

PSX stock opened at $66.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.59. The company has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.69. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is -404.49%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSX. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.63.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.