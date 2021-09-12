Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Purchases New Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROKU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,018,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,455,000 after purchasing an additional 618,127 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Roku by 5.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,800,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,607,000 after buying an additional 191,988 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Roku by 2.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,671,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,352,000 after buying an additional 74,514 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Roku by 3.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,547,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,760,000 after acquiring an additional 86,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 1.8% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,213,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,912,000 after acquiring an additional 39,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ROKU shares. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $519.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.00.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $328.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $391.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $367.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.62 and a 52-week high of $490.76. The company has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.18 and a beta of 1.78.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.35 million. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.30, for a total transaction of $27,624,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,897,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.37, for a total value of $36,071,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 529,758 shares of company stock worth $206,232,131. 22.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

