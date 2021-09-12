Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $309,000 Holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. owned about 0.13% of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGHY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 39.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 6,087 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 15,215 shares during the period.

Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $21.89 on Friday. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $22.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.06.

