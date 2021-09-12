Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,415 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.72.

Shares of BA opened at $210.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.71. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57. The company has a market cap of $123.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The business had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.