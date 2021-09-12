Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Buys New Shares in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.3% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 790,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,449,000 after buying an additional 73,651 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 158,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,546,000 after buying an additional 14,777 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.74.

In other news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $103.62 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $45.86 and a twelve month high of $105.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $189.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.63 and its 200 day moving average is $89.45.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

