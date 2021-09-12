AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Trading Down 4.1%

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)’s stock price fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.51 and last traded at $23.69. 4,506 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,165,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.69.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AHCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet lowered AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.95.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of -0.09.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.03 million. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 165.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHCO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in AdaptHealth by 183.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 26,140 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,705,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 40.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 28.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $747,000. 50.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO)

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

