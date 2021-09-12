ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $140.00. The stock had previously closed at $106.18, but opened at $109.62. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. ACM Research shares last traded at $109.33, with a volume of 1,712 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

In other ACM Research news, Director Yinan Xiang sold 3,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $308,317.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total value of $410,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,371 shares of company stock valued at $8,554,845 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the 1st quarter valued at $57,369,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ACM Research by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,216,000 after purchasing an additional 281,723 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 1st quarter worth $21,019,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 619.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 215,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 185,925 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 521.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,533,000 after purchasing an additional 171,702 shares during the period. 37.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 79.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.03.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). ACM Research had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $53.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.57 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

About ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR)

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

