Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Acerinox, S.A. is engaged in production and selling stainless steel. The Company also offers slabs, billets, black coils, sheets, angles and bars. It operates primarily in Spain, USA, South Africa and Malaysia. Acerinox, S.A. is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Acerinox from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.75.

OTCMKTS:ANIOY opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.47. Acerinox has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $7.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 225.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Acerinox Company Profile

Acerinox SA is a holding company. It is engaged through its subsidiaries in manufacturing, transformation and marketing of stainless steel products. It operates through the following segments: Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other. The Flat Stainless Steel Products segment includes slabs, coils, plates, flats, circles, and sheet bars.

