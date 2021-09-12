Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Accolade Inc. provides personalized, technology-enabled solutions which help people better understand, navigate and utilize the healthcare system. Accolade Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ACCD. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Accolade from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Accolade from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Accolade from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.58.

Accolade stock opened at $47.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.37 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.47. Accolade has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $65.25.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.47). Accolade had a negative net margin of 44.02% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $59.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.86) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Accolade will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accolade by 2.1% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,417,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,198,000 after purchasing an additional 110,104 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Accolade during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,620,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Accolade by 13.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in Accolade during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,148,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Accolade during the first quarter valued at approximately $440,000. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

