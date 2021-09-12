ABVC BioPharma, Inc.’s (OTCMKTS:ABVC) Quiet Period To End Tomorrow

ABVC BioPharma’s (OTCMKTS:ABVC) quiet period is set to end on Monday, September 13th. ABVC BioPharma had issued 1,100,000 shares in its IPO on August 3rd. The total size of the offering was $6,875,000 based on an initial share price of $6.25. During ABVC BioPharma’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

ABVC opened at $3.21 on Friday. ABVC BioPharma has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $8.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

ABVC BioPharma (OTCMKTS:ABVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). ABVC BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 1,074.89% and a negative net margin of 2,076.70%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. As a group, analysts predict that ABVC BioPharma will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

ABVC BioPharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of new drugs and medical devices. The company also integrates research achievements from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and MD Anderson Cancer Center. It conducts clinical trials of translational medicine for Proof of Concept and out-licenses it to international pharmaceutical companies.

