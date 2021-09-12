AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Holdings Raised by Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 2.0% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at $242,000. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 28.3% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 13.8% during the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 648.6% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 33,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 28,986 shares during the period. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.68. The stock had a trading volume of 7,620,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,615,301. The firm has a market cap of $188.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $121.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.78.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus boosted their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.47.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.