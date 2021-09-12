ABB (NYSE:ABB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $39.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ABB is well poised to benefit from its state-of-the-art digital offering — ABB Ability — technological expertise and strong market presence in the long run. Organic growth investments and focus on cost-control measures might improve its competency. The company is likely to benefit from acquisitions it made over time. It remains committed to rewarding shareholders handsomely through dividend payments and share buybacks. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past six months. However, the stock is overvalued compared with the industry. The company has been dealing with high costs and expenses. High capital expenditures might also affect its profitability in the quarters ahead. Risks related to international exposure might impede its performance. Its earnings estimates have been raised for both 2021 and 2022 in the past 60 days.”

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ABB. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $36.61 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.78 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $36.78 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ABB from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABB presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.74.

NYSE:ABB opened at $36.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.70 and a 200-day moving average of $34.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. ABB has a twelve month low of $24.07 and a twelve month high of $38.03.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. ABB had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 15.37%. ABB’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ABB will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ABB by 288.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ABB by 145.8% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ABB during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ABB by 200.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in ABB during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

