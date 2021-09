$9.77 Million in Sales Expected for Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) will post sales of $9.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gambling.com Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.40 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gambling.com Group will report full year sales of $45.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $44.40 million to $46.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $63.45 million, with estimates ranging from $57.20 million to $74.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gambling.com Group.

Get Gambling.com Group alerts:

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01.

GAMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:GAMB traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.73. The stock had a trading volume of 310,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,190. Gambling.com Group has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $14.73.

About Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

See Also: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gambling.com Group (GAMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gambling.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gambling.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.