$7.77 Million in Sales Expected for CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) to announce $7.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.34 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $4.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $29.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.25 million to $30.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $41.52 million, with estimates ranging from $38.26 million to $44.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CASI Pharmaceuticals.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 236.69% and a negative return on equity of 56.52%.

CASI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,171 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,405 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 274,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 11,970 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASI traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.55. The company had a trading volume of 394,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,450. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average is $1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.19. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $3.90.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CASI Pharmaceuticals (CASI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.