$687.60 Million in Sales Expected for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) will report $687.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SkyWest’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $702.00 million and the lowest is $673.19 million. SkyWest reported sales of $457.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full year sales of $2.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.63 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SkyWest.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.94. SkyWest had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 3.89%.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

NASDAQ:SKYW traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.30. The stock had a trading volume of 554,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,769. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93. SkyWest has a 12 month low of $27.44 and a 12 month high of $61.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKYW. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 9.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 3,789.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the first quarter worth $192,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the first quarter worth $224,000. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

