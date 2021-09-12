67,439 Shares in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Bought by Scott & Selber Inc.

Scott & Selber Inc. purchased a new position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 67,439 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fluor in the first quarter worth $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Fluor in the second quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fluor in the first quarter worth $37,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fluor in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FLR shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

Shares of Fluor stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $25.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.12.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

