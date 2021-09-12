561 Shares in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Purchased by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1,176.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,558,000 after purchasing an additional 109,362 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 162,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,334,000 after purchasing an additional 29,519 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,416,000 after purchasing an additional 22,875 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 415.6% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 22,280 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,098,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWX opened at $67.09 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $68.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.02.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

