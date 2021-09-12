$5.50 Billion in Sales Expected for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to post $5.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for PACCAR’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.55 billion and the lowest is $5.44 billion. PACCAR reported sales of $4.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full year sales of $22.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.92 billion to $22.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $25.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.10 billion to $25.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Vertical Research upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.08.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $83.61 on Friday. PACCAR has a 52-week low of $79.05 and a 52-week high of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth $293,409,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,444,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,782 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,663,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,427,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,908,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,336,000 after buying an additional 849,115 shares during the last quarter. 60.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

