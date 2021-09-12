$5.02 Billion in Sales Expected for WestRock (NYSE:WRK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that WestRock (NYSE:WRK) will post sales of $5.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for WestRock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $5.15 billion. WestRock posted sales of $4.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that WestRock will report full-year sales of $18.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.61 billion to $18.81 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $20.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.60 billion to $20.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for WestRock.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. WestRock’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.82.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in WestRock by 287.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in WestRock in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in WestRock by 83.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in WestRock by 166.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in WestRock by 30.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

WRK traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,234,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,464. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.50, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.96. WestRock has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $62.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WestRock (WRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.