4,800 Shares in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Bought by DCM Advisors LLC

DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at $41,000. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $67.50 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.38.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $61.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $64.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.20. The stock has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.66, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $1,118,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,150 shares of company stock worth $3,917,325 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

