3,800 Shares in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Acquired by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 742.0% in the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 28,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 25,155 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 287,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,106,000 after buying an additional 13,144 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 245,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,355,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 14.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 467,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,442,000 after buying an additional 59,169 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.0% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on DFS. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.41.

In related news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total value of $101,688.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,867.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,744,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $120.49 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $51.74 and a 1-year high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.48.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.