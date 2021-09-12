35,704 Shares in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) Purchased by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 35,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIVO. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,598,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 332.2% during the second quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 58,114 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 33.7% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 201,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,216,000 after purchasing an additional 50,745 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 149.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 49,621 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 25.0% during the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 208,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,169,000 after purchasing an additional 41,566 shares during the period.

Get Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:DIVO opened at $35.99 on Friday. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a twelve month low of $25.59 and a twelve month high of $30.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.