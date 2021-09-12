$35.95 Million in Sales Expected for Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) will report sales of $35.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.90 million and the highest is $37.00 million. Farmers National Banc reported sales of $33.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full-year sales of $147.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $145.00 million to $150.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $149.35 million, with estimates ranging from $136.70 million to $162.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Farmers National Banc.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 34.12%.

FMNB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Farmers National Banc from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Farmers National Banc currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 52,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FMNB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.91. 47,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,388. Farmers National Banc has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $18.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is 28.03%.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmers National Banc (FMNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.