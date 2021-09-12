$27.31 Million in Sales Expected for Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) will announce $27.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Radius Global Infrastructure’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $27.03 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.60 million. Radius Global Infrastructure posted sales of $17.86 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure will report full year sales of $104.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $104.12 million to $104.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $143.33 million, with estimates ranging from $138.26 million to $148.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Radius Global Infrastructure.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.43).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RADI shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Radius Global Infrastructure from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

RADI stock opened at $17.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $18.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.93 and its 200 day moving average is $14.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RADI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,369,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,361,000 after buying an additional 2,538,696 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,609,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,842,000 after buying an additional 326,919 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,229,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,329,000 after buying an additional 117,004 shares during the period. Harbor Spring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,986,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 1,250.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,172,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,999,000 after buying an additional 1,085,539 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

