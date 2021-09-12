241,600 Shares in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Bought by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 241,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,372,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AER. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in AerCap by 5,632.5% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,378,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,500,000 after buying an additional 2,337,470 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AerCap during the first quarter worth $86,499,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP acquired a new position in AerCap during the first quarter worth $57,220,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in AerCap during the first quarter worth $46,065,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in AerCap during the first quarter worth $36,445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

AER stock opened at $52.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.57. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $63.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.42.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. AerCap had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 9.32%. Research analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

