22,500 Shares in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Purchased by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rite Aid during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rite Aid during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rite Aid by 300.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Rite Aid by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. 54.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RAD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rite Aid from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Rite Aid from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rite Aid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE RAD opened at $17.74 on Friday. Rite Aid Co. has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $32.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.24 million, a PE ratio of -23.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.45.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.16. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Rite Aid Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jocelyn Z. Konrad sold 28,384 shares of Rite Aid stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $437,681.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,902.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

