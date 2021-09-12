21,500 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Acquired by Valueworks LLC

Valueworks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 39,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 56,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 969,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $82,429,000 after purchasing an additional 110,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,805,193 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $153,405,000 after acquiring an additional 247,365 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cleveland Research downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Micron Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.37.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $661,629.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,988,139.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $392,539.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at $20,256,835.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,698 shares of company stock valued at $11,685,569. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $73.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $82.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.04. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.96 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

