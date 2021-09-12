$21.70 Billion in Sales Expected for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) to report sales of $21.70 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bank of America’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.34 billion. Bank of America reported sales of $20.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full year sales of $87.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $87.14 billion to $88.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $91.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $89.83 billion to $92.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAC. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 231,799,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,557,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,928 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 30.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,752,497,000 after acquiring an additional 38,319,182 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,536,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,790,026,000 after acquiring an additional 497,399 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,304,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,758,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 15.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,434,589,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.27. 40,514,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,513,868. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.98. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

