$2.84 EPS Expected for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) to post earnings of $2.84 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.94. Prudential Financial posted earnings of $3.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial will report full year earnings of $13.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.45 to $13.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $12.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.79 to $13.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Prudential Financial.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.83 billion.

PRU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $103.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Prudential Financial has a 12 month low of $60.16 and a 12 month high of $109.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.37. The firm has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.05%.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,603,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,236,000 after buying an additional 32,817 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 263.5% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 15.4% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $204,000. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

