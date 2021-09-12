$19.40 Billion in Sales Expected for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) will post sales of $19.40 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Boeing’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.13 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.94 billion. The Boeing posted sales of $14.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that The Boeing will report full year sales of $76.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $70.91 billion to $80.74 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $92.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $90.47 billion to $93.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Boeing.

Get The Boeing alerts:

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The business had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. lifted their target price on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

Shares of BA stock traded down $3.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $210.30. The stock had a trading volume of 6,959,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,345,183. The Boeing has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $224.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the second quarter worth $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the first quarter worth $28,000. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 128.3% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the second quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Boeing (BA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.