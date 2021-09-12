168,400 Shares in Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) Acquired by Falcon Wealth Planning

Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new position in Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 168,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sundial Growers by 6,149.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,086,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,527,000 after purchasing an additional 10,909,198 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sundial Growers during the first quarter worth $10,237,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Sundial Growers during the first quarter worth $7,403,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sundial Growers during the first quarter worth $3,289,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Sundial Growers during the first quarter worth $1,729,000. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNDL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sundial Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, ATB Capital upgraded Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.80.

Shares of SNDL opened at $0.72 on Friday. Sundial Growers Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $3.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 6.20.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Sundial Growers had a negative return on equity of 23.14% and a negative net margin of 707.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Sundial Growers Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sundial Growers

Sundial Growers, Inc engages in the production and distribution of flower, pre-rolls and vapes. The firm offers licensed producer, ACMPR, cannabis, medical cannabis, health and wellness, and cannabis extracts. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

