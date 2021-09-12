168 Shares in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Medifast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Medifast by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in Medifast by 1,264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Medifast by 1,175.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Medifast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MED opened at $233.20 on Friday. Medifast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.59 and a 12-month high of $336.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $254.43 and its 200-day moving average is $260.13.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.66. Medifast had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 90.26%. The company had revenue of $394.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.14%.

In related news, CEO Daniel R. Chard sold 7,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.12, for a total transaction of $1,990,048.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,479 shares in the company, valued at $39,210,336.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin G. Byrnes sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.99, for a total transaction of $149,399.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,106.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,118 shares of company stock worth $3,892,189 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a C$395.00 target price on shares of Medifast in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

