1,600 Shares in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Purchased by DCM Advisors LLC

DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. Comerica Bank lifted its position in BioNTech by 3.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 163.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 1st quarter worth about $729,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BNTX. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on BioNTech from $159.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.62.

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $349.19 on Friday. BioNTech SE has a fifty-two week low of $58.81 and a fifty-two week high of $464.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $317.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $84.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of -1.59.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $2.42. BioNTech had a return on equity of 159.73% and a net margin of 52.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. BioNTech’s quarterly revenue was up 12599.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 37.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

