$15.90 Million in Sales Expected for One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) will post $15.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings. One Stop Systems posted sales of $12.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full year sales of $60.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $60.50 million to $61.12 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $67.40 million, with estimates ranging from $66.80 million to $68.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow One Stop Systems.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 million. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 5.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OSS shares. Benchmark assumed coverage on One Stop Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on One Stop Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on One Stop Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on One Stop Systems from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.47.

NASDAQ:OSS opened at $5.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.98. The stock has a market cap of $108.23 million, a PE ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 2.06. One Stop Systems has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $9.50.

In other news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 50,000 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $283,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 20,000 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $118,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,030 shares of company stock valued at $718,307 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in One Stop Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $1,401,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in One Stop Systems by 28.7% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 488,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 108,773 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in One Stop Systems by 1,791,750.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 71,670 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in One Stop Systems by 226.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 68,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in One Stop Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $294,000. 21.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products incorporate state-of-the art components, and allow its customers to offer high-end computing capabilities to their target markets.

