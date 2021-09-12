$15.87 Million in Sales Expected for The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) will report $15.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.01 million. The Bank of Princeton posted sales of $14.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton will report full-year sales of $63.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $60.90 million to $64.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $60.93 million, with estimates ranging from $60.50 million to $61.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Bank of Princeton.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.24 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Bank of Princeton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of BPRN traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.11. 9,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,462. The Bank of Princeton has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $31.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.82 and a 200-day moving average of $29.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.54 million, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. The Bank of Princeton’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPRN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 92.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 163.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 62.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 159.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of Princeton during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Bank of Princeton (BPRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN)

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Princeton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Princeton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.