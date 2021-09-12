$15.87 Million in Sales Expected for The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) will report $15.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.01 million. The Bank of Princeton posted sales of $14.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton will report full-year sales of $63.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $60.90 million to $64.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $60.93 million, with estimates ranging from $60.50 million to $61.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Bank of Princeton.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.24 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Bank of Princeton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of BPRN traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.11. 9,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,462. The Bank of Princeton has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $31.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.82 and a 200-day moving average of $29.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.54 million, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. The Bank of Princeton’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPRN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 92.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 163.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 62.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 159.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of Princeton during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

