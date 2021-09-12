135 Shares in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Acquired by Cypress Capital Management LLC WY

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 5.6% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 13.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 337,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,982,000 after purchasing an additional 39,092 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1,344.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 26,304 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 11.5% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 358,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,116,000 after purchasing an additional 37,017 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 50.6% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $179.30 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.73 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.05.

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total value of $885,002.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,510 shares in the company, valued at $28,089,918. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $219,784.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,369 shares of company stock worth $2,460,072. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

