132,122 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 132,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,682,000. NextEra Energy makes up about 1.7% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 12,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.93. The stock had a trading volume of 5,508,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,907,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $66.79 and a one year high of $87.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,612. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,564. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.70.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

