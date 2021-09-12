$123.65 Million in Sales Expected for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) will announce sales of $123.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $123.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $123.60 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son posted sales of $122.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full year sales of $496.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $495.10 million to $497.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $504.30 million, with estimates ranging from $503.50 million to $505.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

Get The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02). The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $123.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.70 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTB. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NTB stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.26. 72,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,772. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.0% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,063,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,317,000 after buying an additional 41,272 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,692,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,900,000 after buying an additional 144,167 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 6.2% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,326,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,466,000 after buying an additional 134,784 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,617,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,355,000 after buying an additional 82,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 4.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 980,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,478,000 after buying an additional 39,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

About The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.