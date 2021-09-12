12,200 Shares in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 166.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KALV opened at $20.20 on Friday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $493.65 million, a P/E ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.15.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. As a group, analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on KALV shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.43.

In other news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 1,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $32,052.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,670 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,886.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Yea sold 5,000 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $102,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,234 shares in the company, valued at $168,961.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,067 shares of company stock worth $376,153 over the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

