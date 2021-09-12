11,324 Shares in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in California Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,173,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in California Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its position in California Resources by 51.0% in the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 15,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in California Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,129,000. Finally, Gimbel Daniel Scott grew its position in California Resources by 10.4% in the first quarter. Gimbel Daniel Scott now owns 7,427,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $178,700,000 after acquiring an additional 699,151 shares in the last quarter.

Get California Resources alerts:

California Resources stock opened at $39.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.26 and a 200-day moving average of $28.02. California Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $10.99 and a 52 week high of $40.04.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter. California Resources had a return on equity of 1,765.75% and a net margin of 263.47%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRC. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 64,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $2,434,276.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William B. Roby acquired 9,078 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.12 per share, for a total transaction of $300,663.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,051.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,344,632 shares of company stock valued at $109,959,583.

California Resources Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC).

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.