$1.99 Billion in Sales Expected for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) to report $1.99 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.95 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.10 billion. Zimmer Biomet reported sales of $1.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full year sales of $8.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.06 billion to $8.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.44 billion to $8.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zimmer Biomet.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZBH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.17.

ZBH traded down $3.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $140.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,310,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,679. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $129.15 and a twelve month high of $180.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,926,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,349,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,505 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,053,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,581,751,000 after acquiring an additional 141,663 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,130,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,468,364,000 after buying an additional 172,423 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,546,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,376,462,000 after buying an additional 211,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,055,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $973,870,000 after buying an additional 928,419 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zimmer Biomet (ZBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.