-$1.78 EPS Expected for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) will post ($1.78) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.48) and the lowest is ($1.92). PTC Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 72.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($7.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.92) to ($6.22). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.03) to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PTC Therapeutics.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.16. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 82.87% and a negative return on equity of 105.54%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PTCT shares. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $41.80 on Thursday. PTC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $70.82. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.56.

In other news, Director Stephanie Okey sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $66,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,577.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 7,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $352,942.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 497.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 84.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

