$1.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to post earnings per share of $1.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.14. Yum! Brands reported earnings per share of $1.01 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full year earnings of $4.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.58. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.63.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total transaction of $158,160.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,606.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $290,688.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,409,566 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,824,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,252,758,000 after buying an additional 3,867,237 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,084,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,687,214,000 after buying an additional 3,464,493 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,530,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $291,137,000 after buying an additional 1,498,422 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,029,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,188,949,000 after buying an additional 1,160,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 7,392,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $799,765,000 after buying an additional 969,215 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $129.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.08. Yum! Brands has a 12-month low of $88.08 and a 12-month high of $135.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

