$0.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) will announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the lowest is $0.83. Henry Schein reported earnings of $1.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full year earnings of $4.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Henry Schein.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the first quarter worth $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the first quarter worth $49,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter worth $78,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.76. 567,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,723. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. Henry Schein has a 52 week low of $56.31 and a 52 week high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.10.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Henry Schein (HSIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.