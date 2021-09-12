$0.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) will announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the lowest is $0.83. Henry Schein reported earnings of $1.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full year earnings of $4.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Henry Schein.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the first quarter worth $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the first quarter worth $49,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter worth $78,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.76. 567,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,723. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. Henry Schein has a 52 week low of $56.31 and a 52 week high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.10.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Henry Schein (HSIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.